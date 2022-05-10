Soaring gas prices impact summer plans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Memorial Day is often the start of the summer vacation season for many Americans. With gas prices reaching new highs and no no end in sight, will people still travel? Or are they ready to hit the road again despite the spike in cost for fuel?

Gas prices hit an all-time high in March, rolled back a little in April, but now are going back up and reached another nationwide all time high this week. With Memorial Day closing in, and COVID restrictions easing people are looking to get out and vacation like they used to, but gas prices are creating dark clouds for some travelers.

“I know a lot of people that are strategically planning trips based on gas prices, me myself, probably just going to bite the bullet and do whatever it takes,” sAID Rockie Stavn from Bismarck.

According to a Fox Business report American’s are expected to spend an extra $2,000 in gasoline in 2022. Even as gas prices in North Dakota are still among the nation’s lowest, according to the AAA gas price calculator, many people are passing the pump and choosing to fly.

“But a lot of people would rather fly the longer distances just because gas prices, and the time is equal to money, too, so you can get there quicker, less hassle, less road miles, less gas stops,” said Jennifer Leingang a Travel Consultant with Direct Travel.

According to the AAA gas price calculator, the national average is $4.37 and the state with the highest gas prices is California at $5.84 and the lowest is Georgia at $3.90. So, whether you’re ready to bite the gasoline bullet or stay closer to home during the holiday weekend be ready for those sky-high prices to stick around with the summer sun.

