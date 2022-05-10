Racing at Dacotah Speedway has begun

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The local racing season is finally upon us, and the Dacotah Speedway in Mandan has a jam-packed schedule from now until early October.

Terry Davenport has been racing all over the United States since 1998, but he says nothing compares to the track in Mandan.

“We’ve been to tracks from North Dakota to Arizona to Iowa. We’ve been all over the place. This here is just home, it’s just home for us,” said Terry Davenport, hobby stocks driver.

Two-time defending street stock champion Hunter Domagala can attest to that. Friday nights at the track are like spending time with his family.

“Everyone here is like family. We’re all like family at the races. If one of my competitors needs help, we’re right there to help them out. Get him what he needs, get him out on the track and vice versa. It’s an awesome experience,” said Hunter Domagala, street stocks driver.

Speaking of family and competitors, one of Hunter’s opponents just so happens to be his dad, Tracy.

“I told him when we started racing together that if he races me any different than he races the other competitors, I’m not going to race anymore. So, we’ve had some good battles in the last couple years. You know finished first and second. I think he beat me both times we did that, but we battled back and forth, battled hard. That’s just the way we’re going to do it. If we’re going to race out here, that’s the way we’re going to do it,” said Tracy Domagala, street stocks driver.

No matter the result, it’s still all love in the end.

“He used to race IMCA modifies, and I always dreaded the day that we might race together someday. Come back in the pits and we’re both mad at each other. But ever since we started racing together, I’ve had a blast racing right beside him and I’ve had some good memories,” said Hunter.

