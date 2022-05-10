Minotauros introduce two new assistant coaches in press conference

MINOT, N.D. -- The Minot Minotauros introduced the two newest members of the team’s coaching staff in a press conference over Zoom on Tuesday.

Connor Mauro joins the team with four years of coaching experience, while the assistant coach position is Kyle Sharkey’s first behind the bench.

“I’ve been familiar with the Minotauro organization... it seems like a great place to live. We’re looking forward to making the move up there and becoming part of the community,” said Sharkey.

The hiring of the two coaches completes the Minotauros’ coaching staff for the 2022-2023 season.

“(Minot) sounds like it’s a tight-knit community, good support for the Tauros. I’m excited to get up there and get going,” said Mauro.

Both coaches are schedule to arrive in Minot next week, before the Minnesota Pre-Draft Combine in Blaine, Minnesota, at the end of May.

