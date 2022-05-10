Advertisement

Minot State assistant football coach offered New York Jets coaching fellowship

Francisco Llanos
Francisco Llanos(KFYR)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State assistant football coach Francisco Llanos will spend the month of May with the New York Jets, a spokesperson for the MSU Athletic Department said Monday.

Llanos, the Beavers’ wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator, will coach the Jets’ wide receivers group as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

The Fellowship provides professional or college coaches the opportunity to coach at the NFL level during mini-camp practices, with the goal of increasing the number of minorities in NFL coaching positions, the announcement said.

“I think it’s huge for the University and for our football program, it helps with recruiting, it helps draw more coaches here, so I’m just glad I get to represent a great University,” said Llanos.

Llanos leaves on May 16 and will coach the group through the middle of June. The Beavers wrapped up spring practices May 7 with a spring game.

