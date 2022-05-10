Minot renews towing contract

MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s towing contract, signed in 2018, has expired, and after a complaint from a local business, they opened negotiations for a new contract.

After the process, they are accepting the bid from Olson’s Towing, the company already providing those services. City officials said they held an open bid process. They added that the complaining company didn’t put in an offer for the contract.

“The police chief and I did look into this matter and determined that the best way forward was to exclusively contract this out, but I wanted the council to be aware of that concern before making your decision,” said Harold Stewart, city manager.

The new contract is set to run for three years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.