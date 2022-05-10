Advertisement

Man charged with DUI after crashing into fire department’s museum, police say

Everyone is okay after a car crashed into the Knoxville Fire Department museum in downtown Knoxville, according to KFD.
By Savannah Smith, Kelly Ann Krueger and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A man crashed his vehicle into the Knoxville Fire Department museum on Sunday, according to officials.

The Knoxville Fire Department said a white Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed through the museum located in the front yard of the fire department’s headquarters at 1:54 a.m. Sunday.

No one was injured in the crash, but the building suffered major damage, officials said.

“Thankfully, our Steamer Engine Sam B. Boyd was not damaged,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the driver was identified as 29-year-old Devon Oneal. He was arrested and charged with a DUI.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Alexis Powell, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with assault, criminal abuse, endangering...
Mother accused of burning child’s feet as punishment for misbehaving
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger
FILE - A portrait of New Jersey State Police Trooper Werner Foerster is displayed during an...
Assata Shakur accomplice gets parole in trooper’s 1973 death
Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna arrested on RICO charges