Crews extinguish early morning fire at Westlie Truck Center

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Fire crews in Minot helped put out an early morning fire that started at the Westlie Truck Center.

Crews were called to the building just before 3 a.m. after its fire alarm was set off. They found smoke coming out of the building from two sides.

Crews were able to enter the 45,000-square foot building and put out the fire before any structural damage was caused.

Fire crews said the building’s fire system helped to contain the fire, and no one was inside the building when it began. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

