Woman who Bismarck police say hit police car and fled to see one year in prison

By Erika Craven
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman has been sentenced to one year in prison after police say she was under the influence of alcohol when she hit a police car in July 2021 and fled from officers.

Prosecutors say 53-year-old Rolanda Touche stopped her car in the eastbound lane of Rosser Avenue and then hit a police officer parked behind her before driving away. She pleaded guilty to DUI, fleeing, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension. Touche has multiple past DUI convictions.

Monday, Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced her to two years in prison, with one year suspended.

