United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: DLB’s Eli Miller

DES LACS, N.D. – Eli Miller is a freshman on the Des Lacs-Burlington golf team, and it’s already his second year on varsity.

“He really helps us,” said Carter Eide, a junior at DLB.

He’s one of two returners in the Lakers’ top six golfers.

“Eli is probably one of the better golfers we have out here. He’s been golfing most of his life,” said Kaiden Vigen, a junior at DLB.

Eli is one of the team’s veterans. He made the state team last year, as an eighth-grader.

“If we have to go out and practice, it’s not, ‘Oh, we have to go out and practice,’ bad mood. I think it’s good because we’re always getting together and having fun,” said Eli.

He’s also one of the youngest.

“He’s real fun. He likes to mess around, that’s for sure,” said Carter.

Golf runs in the Miller family, Eli’s dad and grandfather coach the team.

“He’s been around golf all his life,” said Kaiden.

Lakers golfers say there’s no other family they would want running their squad.

“Those (schools like) Kindreds, they got pros, we got Dan. That’s all we need. Dan the man…. We’re a big brotherhood, big family,” said Kaiden.

A family, that starts with the Millers.

Despite the rainy conditions, the Lakers golf team competed at the Ray Golf Course Monday morning.

