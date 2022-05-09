Ukraine fundraiser helps to celebrate Mother’s Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For Mother’s Day Sunday, one organization sold a variety of goods in support of Ukraine.

The organization has been holding a rummage sale to fundraise money for Ukraine. Today, they also sold drinks, Ukrainian food, and art made by Ukrainian people in the community.

“We would appreciate any support that the local community wants to show or give to Ukrainians right now that are in a struggle back home in Ukraine,” said event organizer Viktor Goncharov.

The fundraiser continues in the old Herberger’s store until the 30th.

