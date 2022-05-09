Advertisement

Ukraine fundraiser helps to celebrate Mother’s Day

Bismarck rummage sale
Bismarck rummage sale(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For Mother’s Day Sunday, one organization sold a variety of goods in support of Ukraine.

The organization has been holding a rummage sale to fundraise money for Ukraine. Today, they also sold drinks, Ukrainian food, and art made by Ukrainian people in the community.

“We would appreciate any support that the local community wants to show or give to Ukrainians right now that are in a struggle back home in Ukraine,” said event organizer Viktor Goncharov.

The fundraiser continues in the old Herberger’s store until the 30th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Minot Parks
Minot Parks feels impact of high diesel prices
Minot Accelerator Fund
Minot Accelerator Fund gets expansion
Mandan informational forum
Mandan informational forum next week
Beets spill onto road
Beets spill across I-29 after truck blows a tire and runs off the road