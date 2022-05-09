State loans improving water supply

MINOT, N.D. – Five communities in North Dakota are receiving revolving fund loans from the state to improve their water supplies.

The roughly $2 million will be divided between two cities and three water districts. Bismarck and Bowbells are receiving grants as well as the Cass Rural, East Central, and Upper Souris districts.

The program offers below-market interest rate loans to help communities finance their projects. The awards are prioritized based on eligibility and repayment ability.

