Search continues for Beulah teen, searching for nine days

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The search for a missing Beulah teen continues into its ninth day.

Chief of Police Frank Senn said they’re using help from several agencies and have expanded their search three miles west of Beulah, and seven miles to the east. So far they have found no indication Tyler is in the area, and are hopeful he may still return home.

“You know Tyler’s out there, we want him to know that, you know, to call me, to call his family. There are a lot of people that care about him, love him, they want him back,” said Chief of Police Frank Senn.

They are urging the public to call the Beulah police department with any tips on Tyler’s whereabouts, you may remain anonymous. They can be reached at 701-873-5252.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.