Police arrest Bismarck man they say invaded home, held knife to minor’s throat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he broke into a home and held a knife to a minor’s throat.

Witnesses told police that an unknown man broke into their home around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Officers found 21-year-old Fabian Tovar nearby at the intersection of Georgia St. and Virginia Ave. and the witnesses said they were one hundred percent certain Tovar was the man in their home.

One witness said he had walked in to check on his son and found Tovar holding a knife to the minor’s throat and saying, “I’ll kill you” and making the minor pinky promise not to make noise. They say Tovar fled the home when the witness called for another adult. Police found a pair of white tennis shoes at the scene that they say match ones Tovar had been wearing.

Tovar is charged with terrorizing among other charges. He is in custody on a $150,000 cash bond.

