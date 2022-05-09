Advertisement

Police arrest Bismarck man they say invaded home, held knife to minor’s throat

21-year-old Fabian Tovar
21-year-old Fabian Tovar(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he broke into a home and held a knife to a minor’s throat.

Witnesses told police that an unknown man broke into their home around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Officers found 21-year-old Fabian Tovar nearby at the intersection of Georgia St. and Virginia Ave. and the witnesses said they were one hundred percent certain Tovar was the man in their home.

One witness said he had walked in to check on his son and found Tovar holding a knife to the minor’s throat and saying, “I’ll kill you” and making the minor pinky promise not to make noise. They say Tovar fled the home when the witness called for another adult. Police found a pair of white tennis shoes at the scene that they say match ones Tovar had been wearing.

Tovar is charged with terrorizing among other charges. He is in custody on a $150,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Rail bridge connecting Bismarck and Mandan
Question of Rail Bridge Ownership still unanswered, according to Friends of the Rail Bridge
New Mandan Rodeo Grounds artist rendering
Mandan Rodeo Days building $2.8 million arena
OSHA violations for oil company operating in North Dakota
Oil company operating in North Dakota cited after three serious injuries
Bismarck man accused of attempted murder faces additional drug charges
State loans improving water supply