Pizza Ranch to break ground in Williston Thursday

Pizza Ranch logo
Pizza Ranch logo(Pizza Ranch)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A second restaurant will soon be coming to Williston Square.

Officials will be holding a groundbreaking for Pizza Ranch Thursday as part of the Williston Economic Development Summit. The company signed a purchase agreement in September, which will be located right next to Slim Chickens and Genesis. Talks between the franchisers and the city have been going on for years, but COVID-19 and other issues caused setbacks.

“Last year, we were planning to break ground and then the costs of materials were at record highs, so it pushed the costs to the point where we didn’t think it was feasible, so our partners decided to hold off and see what happens. Now that we see it’s not changing much, we just decided to move forward,” said Jason Fridrich, one of the owners.

Fridrich said he hopes to see Pizza Ranch open by the end of the year.

