Paddlefish snagging season closed to harvest

The paddlefish snagging season has come to a close.
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - The paddlefish snagging season has come to a close.

North Dakota Game and Fish officials announced the end of the harvest Sunday evening as more than 800 paddlefish were caught at the Confluence over the past week. Shallow water and perfect weather conditions led to the short season.

“It was a good turnout with people. We had a lot of campers. It was a good year, good weather for fishing so people got out and took advantage of that weather,” said Shane Anderson, Manager of Scenic Sports in Williston.

The largest fish snagged according to cleaners was 110 pounds. The North Dakota record is 131 pounds.

Snaggers with an unused paddlefish tag will be able to snag during the snag-and-release period which runs from today until Sunday, May 15.

