Oil company operating in North Dakota cited after three serious injuries

By KFYR Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - OSHA has cited an oil company operating in North Dakota for safety violations leading to three serious workplace injuries

An investigation found that KLX Energy Services carelessly transported explosive materials and failed to take required precautions to protect workers during blasting operations near Grassy Butte.

The agency says three workers were hit with shrapnel when they were assembling a blasting cap on a perforating gun when it exploded.

OSHA issued six violations and proposed penalties of more than $450,000 dollars.

