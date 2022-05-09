North Dakota Game and Fish help educators in the classroom

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson tells us about professional development for educators that are happening around the state this summer.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is sponsoring professional development for educators this summer in Devils Lake, Bottineau and Fargo. These workshops are suitable for elementary, middle and high school teachers.

“We’ll be doing art methods and how to use them and integrate them into your science classes. We go outside and we observe. We do a birding lesson. We do a plant lesson. They have to actually sketch and draw the things that they see,” said NDGF curriculum specialist Sherry Niesar.

Teaching Science Through Art workshops will be held in Devils Lake and Bottineau. Pollinators in the classroom workshop will be held in Fargo.

“So people will get a chance to look for identify pollinators and explore how they fit into the ecosystem and how we can, as people on the landscape, benefit our pollinators,” said Niesar.

In addition to these workshops, Sherry Neisar is available all year long to educators.

“I do a lot of classroom visits. I teach the Habitats of North Dakota Curriculum that we sponsor at the department. I also do urban pollinators. I do wildlife of North Dakota. We talk about aquatic systems as well,” said Niesar.

Niesar also has wildlife and habitat materials for classrooms at no charge.

“We have the wildlife of North Dakota trunk, which is chocked full of furs and feathers. We also have the Habitat in North Dakota program, which fits really nice with the trunk,” said Niesar.

Niesar is passionate about her job and spreading the word to teachers and students about wildlife, fisheries and their habitats.

“I think people need to have an appreciation for what’s out there. If you’re an outdoor recreationalist you go out there and you can watch wildlife and it brings a calm to us. They’re important for economic resources if you’re a hunter or fisherman or that’s an aspect of your community,” said Niesar.

For more information on resources available to educators you can reach Sherry Neisar at 701-527-3714 or gf.nd.gov.

