ND DHS recognizes foster families for National Foster Care Month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - May is National Foster Care Month, and North Dakota officials are recognizing foster families.

The Department of Human Services aims to reunite children with parents, but when that’s not possible, foster families provide a much-needed respite for children in need.

“What children are looking for is the safety, the stability. I always feel that it is so important that children have an opportunity to eat dinner at a dinner table with others and talk about their school day and talk about events that interest them,” said Kelsey Bless, Children and Family Services Division Licensing Unit administrator.

About 40% of the caregivers in North Dakota foster care are relatives of those they are hosting. There are about 1,000 families hosting 1,500 children statewide. For more information about how to become a foster parent, visit www.nd.gov/dhs/services/childfamily/fostercare.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.