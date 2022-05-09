Mountrail-Williams restoration efforts ahead of schedule

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - WILLISTON, N.D. - For some in rural Williams and Divide Counties, it has been 16 days without power. Officials are hoping that will come to an end soon.

Officials with Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative said about 1,100 meters are still without power. This week they are focusing on the 154 meters that are for residential use. Additional help from other cooperatives and available supplies have put restoration efforts a week ahead of schedule.

(Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative)

“We have 180 linemen on the ground; material has all arrived. We’re at least a week ahead of schedule. By Friday I hope that all of the residential are on,” said Dale Haugen, Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative General Manager.

A majority of those without power are in the North and Central parts of Williams County including Blacktail, Zahl, and Grenora. Some townships may not see complete restoration until the end of the month.

Meanwhile, officials with Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative said less than 100 meters remain without power. General Manager Jerry King said he believes all residential meters should be on by tonight.

