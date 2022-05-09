Minotauros hire two assistant coaches

MINOT, N.D. – Less than a month after the departures of two assistant coaches, the Minot Minotauros announced the hiring of Kyle Sharkey and Connor Mauro.

Mauro joins the team after spending four years as an assistant coach at Anna Maria College, an NCAA Division III school in Paxton, Massachusetts.

The position is Sharkey’s first as a coach, most recently playing in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Sharkey previously played in the NAHL and remains the franchise-leading scorer for the Topeka Roadrunners (now named the Amarillo Wranglers).

“We had 50 plus applicants and went through a very thorough and detailed process and these two guys really rose to the top. We are excited to add these two new members to the coaching staff, Tauros organization, and Minot Community,” said Head Coach Cody Campbell.

The two coaches will be introduced to local media on Tuesday.

