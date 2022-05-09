Advertisement

Minot Parks feels impact of high diesel prices

Minot Parks
Minot Parks(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Park District is in its busiest season as they prepare for the summer months and they’re now running into an issue, record high diesel prices

In Minot, diesel prices are anywhere between $5 and $5.50.

The park district uses a lot of equipment that runs on diesel such as mowers, woodchippers, and large trucks.

The prices are almost double what the district originally budgeted for fuel last year.

Minot Parks Executive Director Ron Merritt said that despite the rise in prices, they will not cut back on park upkeep.

“Nobody really likes it when grass gets to long, including us, we really don’t like it. We want it to look like our park or facilities. So we will continue and we’ll probably cut back in other areas to make up the difference,” said Merritt.

Merritt said the district may have to pull from other areas of their budget or their reserves to cover the growing expense.

