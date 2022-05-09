Mandan informational forum next week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan will host an informational forum to discuss upcoming developments and opportunities in the coming year.

At 2:00 pm on May 10th, there will be a two-hour meeting for area business people to learn about residential developments, infrastructure improvements, commercial sites, and the new high school.

Speakers will present on new subdivisions and available business sites, especially locations surrounding the new high school, which is planned to open in fall of 2024. To sign up, visit cityofmandan.com/register, or call 701-667-3478.

