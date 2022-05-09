Advertisement

Mandan informational forum next week

Mandan informational forum
Mandan informational forum(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan will host an informational forum to discuss upcoming developments and opportunities in the coming year.

At 2:00 pm on May 10th, there will be a two-hour meeting for area business people to learn about residential developments, infrastructure improvements, commercial sites, and the new high school.

Speakers will present on new subdivisions and available business sites, especially locations surrounding the new high school, which is planned to open in fall of 2024. To sign up, visit cityofmandan.com/register, or call 701-667-3478.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Minot Parks
Minot Parks feels impact of high diesel prices
Minot Accelerator Fund
Minot Accelerator Fund gets expansion
Beets spill onto road
Beets spill across I-29 after truck blows a tire and runs off the road
Abortion rights activists protesting outside Fargo City Hall
Abortion rights activists protest outside Fargo City Hall