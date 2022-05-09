Advertisement

Legacy Sabers softball’s historic season

Legacy Sabers Softball
Legacy Sabers Softball(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This spring, Legacy softball is the best Sabers squad the school has had in its history. A 12-4 start, their success comes from the top.

“I think our senior class, in general, has just been tremendous at being good leaders and continuing to kind of practice what they preach with the rest of the girls. Show them that yes we’re going to strike out, yes we’re going to struggle, but as long as we bounce back and have that adversity is really important,” said Holly Schild, Legacy head softball coach.

“I think it’s gone really well. I think compared to last year, we’re playing more as a team, and I can really see that on the field. It’s gone onto the field, and I think we’ve been playing as a team better,” said Daysha Malard, Legacy senior and third baseman.

They fell victim to the blizzard in April, but that time of getting creative solidified this year’s special group.

“It was definitely tough being inside and not being able to practice during those couple days, but that Saturday we finally got back out, got a practice in, and finally able to see everyone again. This team is definitely close together, and our bonding is close,” said Kalyssa Erickson, Legacy senior and centerfielder.

This Legacy team is trying to do something no pack of Sabers has done before... make the state tournament. With the relationships off the field and the success on it, it’s a recipe for checking off a huge box.

“I’ve been really trying to emphasize that we’re in control of a lot of things that happen to us. Just trying to stay positive. Keep putting in the time, keep getting better every day, and I think we have the potential to be really successful,” said Schild.

The Sabers head down I-94 to Dickinson on Tuesday to take on the reigning state champions.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Eli Miller
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: DLB’s Eli Miller
New assistant coaches for Minotauros
Minotauros hire two assistant coaches
10PM Sportscast 5/08/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/08/2022
sports 5/7
10PM Sportscast 5/7/22