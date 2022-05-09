Legacy Sabers softball’s historic season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This spring, Legacy softball is the best Sabers squad the school has had in its history. A 12-4 start, their success comes from the top.

“I think our senior class, in general, has just been tremendous at being good leaders and continuing to kind of practice what they preach with the rest of the girls. Show them that yes we’re going to strike out, yes we’re going to struggle, but as long as we bounce back and have that adversity is really important,” said Holly Schild, Legacy head softball coach.

“I think it’s gone really well. I think compared to last year, we’re playing more as a team, and I can really see that on the field. It’s gone onto the field, and I think we’ve been playing as a team better,” said Daysha Malard, Legacy senior and third baseman.

They fell victim to the blizzard in April, but that time of getting creative solidified this year’s special group.

“It was definitely tough being inside and not being able to practice during those couple days, but that Saturday we finally got back out, got a practice in, and finally able to see everyone again. This team is definitely close together, and our bonding is close,” said Kalyssa Erickson, Legacy senior and centerfielder.

This Legacy team is trying to do something no pack of Sabers has done before... make the state tournament. With the relationships off the field and the success on it, it’s a recipe for checking off a huge box.

“I’ve been really trying to emphasize that we’re in control of a lot of things that happen to us. Just trying to stay positive. Keep putting in the time, keep getting better every day, and I think we have the potential to be really successful,” said Schild.

The Sabers head down I-94 to Dickinson on Tuesday to take on the reigning state champions.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.