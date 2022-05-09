Lawmaker’s house searched following texts with man jailed for child porn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In November, federal agents searched the house of Ray Holmberg, the state’s longest-serving state senator, who reportedly exchanged 72 texts with a man jailed for child pornography.

Holmberg’s residence was searched on November 17th, which was just five days after the Legislature’s special session wrapped. According to the police report, Homeland Security agents knocked on his door at 9:30 am, and Holmberg was present for the search. The Grand Forks Police Department stated they played a backseat role in the search.

“Homeland Security was the ones who obtained the warrant, from my understanding, and they ran with all that. We were there just in a support role for HSI. It was more of a courtesy on their part to even have us be there. We were just there as a local representative,” said Lt. Andrew Stein.

The report states a Grand Forks police detective discovered “a couple” CD-Rs and DVD-Rs in a bedroom nightstand. The reason for the search wasn’t stated. However, both federal agents and the Grand Forks police detective involved with the search of Holmberg’s home also played a part in the case against the man jailed for child porn, whom Holmberg shared text messages with.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.