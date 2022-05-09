‘Her destiny’: Chloe Fredericks’ parents talk about her singing career

HALLIDAY, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota woman is one step away from having her song voted as the best song in America.

Chloe Fredericks will perform on the American Song Contest grand finale tonight.

The contestant is a long way from home, but it’s on the family ranch in Halliday, North Dakota that she learned the western lifestyle and the power of music.

“Here’s Chloe on her horse, she’s been rodeoing, riding since she’s been a little girl,” said Kami Fredericks, Halliday.

“She’s just been singing and playing stuff since she was a little, bitty girl, and of course, I got her a guitar when she was really little,” said Casey Fredericks, Halliday.

“I dubbed her my little singing birdie, so, and that’s just really how she’s been since she’s been tiny,” said Kami.

Chloe’s parents, Casey and Kami, say once she made the decision to dive deeper into singing and songwriting, Chloe recorded an EP.

They say the response was positive and she eventually moved to Los Angeles, but the Coronavirus put performing on pause.

“Clo kind of had some things going on right before COVID hit, and it just really stopped all that, luckily there’s a ranch and work to do so she came home and worked on the ranch,” said Casey.

All the while, Chloe continued to work on her music, even creating a recording space on the ranch.

“This is when she was calving heifers and stuff, this is where she was doing her music,” said Casey.

The shipping container turned studio has some of the family’s instruments and Chloe’s artwork.

Her parents say her passion for her music and talent helped her get to the singing competition.

They say the experience has been exciting and surreal.

“Yesterday, with Snoop Dogg, and today, I’m out here in the pen with the cows and they don’t care,” said Casey.

No matter tonight’s outcome, they know Chloe is right where she belongs...

“Music was always important to her from the very beginning,” said Kami.

...in front of the mic.

The Fredericks want to thank everyone who has supported Chloe along her journey.

The voting is open already. You can vote online right up until the closing minutes of the show.

