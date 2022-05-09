Former BHS graduate Weston Dressler: Saskatchewan Roughriders Plaza of Honour

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weston Dressler left the University of North Dakota as an All-American with 19 school records. His only chance at professional football was as a free agent with the Roughriders.

His impact on Saskatchewan was so great, that the former Bismarck High Demon will become a member of the Plaza of Honour this fall.

Weston’s first season in the C.F.L. was 2008. He was the league’s rookie of the year. Dressler had five 1,000-yard seasons and he scored 51-touchdowns in his eight years with Saskatchewan.

He helped the Roughriders win the Grey Cup in 2013. The 2021 season was Weston’s best in terms of stats: 94-catches for 1,206 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Dressler finished the final three years of his pro career in Winnipeg.

The Plaza of Honour ceremony takes place in August.

