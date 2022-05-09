Advertisement

Change of leadership at the Minot Area Chamber EDC

By John Salling
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Brekka Kramer has taken over as president of the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

She takes over for John MacMartin who held the position for more than 30 years.

A board member Your News Leader talked to said they are grateful for the forty years of experience and dedication that MacMartin brought to the Chamber.

“We wish him nothing but the best, and we’re also excited to have Brekka Kramer take over the reins. She is an individual that has served this community in big ways over the years,” said Kevin Black, Credence Energy Services.

Kramer is coming from Odney in Bismarck.

She’s originally from Minot, attending Minot High, and Minot State University. She says that she’s glad to return to the community after years in business.

“Be that collaborative partner and work with all the entities that you saw around the table today. It’s really exciting, so I’m excited to get started and see how we can move them forward,” said Brekka Kramer, Minot Area Chamber EDC.

She officially took over the position just a few hours after the governor’s Minot roundtable on Friday.

