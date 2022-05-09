Busch Light and John Deere team up to support Farm Rescue

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Busch Light, a longtime supporter of farming communities, announced Monday it will bring limited-edition “For the Farmers” cans to fans across the country. The initiative is in collaboration with John Deere, the iconic tractor company with a 188-year history in supporting farmers. A portion of the proceeds from the release will benefit Farm Rescue, a non-profit that provides critical material aid to family farms.

From May 16 to June 3, you can purchase 24 or 30-pack cases of 12-ounce Busch Light cans with farming graphics that feature the John Deere logo and equipment. For each case sold during its limited run, Busch Light will donate $1 to Farm Rescue, up to a maximum of $100,000. John Deere will match Busch Light’s donation.

Farm Rescue provides hands-on assistance to farm and ranch families that have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster.

“Farm Rescue is honored to be the beneficiary of this incredible joint effort between Busch Light and John Deere,” said Bill Gross, Founder & President, Farm Rescue. “Both companies have been incredible supporters of our mission, and this latest partnership truly solidifies their commitment to American agriculture. Although farmers only represent one percent of the total population, they have a big responsibility in feeding the world. With the money raised through this one-of-a-kind promotion, Farm Rescue will be able to extend a helping hand to many more farm families in crisis.”

Busch Light has been a proud partner of Farm Rescue since 2019 and has contributed over $750,000 in donations to date. In partnership with Farm Rescue, Busch Light has brought to life initiatives like the release of fan-favorite Corn Cans and redirected advertising dollars to create barn and shed billboards to support farmers across the country.

Busch Light and John Deere will also team up to host “Cornfield Cornhole” on Saturday, May 21. The free, one-day fan experience will be held in Big Bend, Wisconsin. More information can be found at https://www.busch.com/forthefarmers/.

