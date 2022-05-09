Advertisement

Bismarck man accused of attempted murder faces additional drug charges

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors have filed new charges against a Bismarck man accused of attempted murder.

Prosecutors say two days after 33-year-old Derek Dillman attended a hearing contesting his attempted murder charge, police found him in possession of drugs in Bismarck.

He’s now charged with felony possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and preventing arrest.

In the attempted murder case, Police say Dillman wrapped a string around a person’s neck in an attempt to strangle them before the string broke. He’s scheduled to stand trial in that case on July 26.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Rail bridge connecting Bismarck and Mandan
Question of Rail Bridge Ownership still unanswered, according to Friends of the Rail Bridge
New Mandan Rodeo Grounds artist rendering
Mandan Rodeo Days building $2.8 million arena
OSHA violations for oil company operating in North Dakota
Oil company operating in North Dakota cited after three serious injuries
State loans improving water supply