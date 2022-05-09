Bismarck man accused of attempted murder faces additional drug charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors have filed new charges against a Bismarck man accused of attempted murder.

Prosecutors say two days after 33-year-old Derek Dillman attended a hearing contesting his attempted murder charge, police found him in possession of drugs in Bismarck.

He’s now charged with felony possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and preventing arrest.

In the attempted murder case, Police say Dillman wrapped a string around a person’s neck in an attempt to strangle them before the string broke. He’s scheduled to stand trial in that case on July 26.

