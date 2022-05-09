Advertisement

Bismarck 150th anniversary series: the founding

By Hilary Lane
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The history of Bismarck goes all the way back to May 14, 1872, when George Sweet secured land for a townsite on behalf of the Northern Pacific Railway.

The town was called Edwinton during its first year, named for the chief engineer who championed for a northern transcontinental railroad.

However, Bismarck’s location today wasn’t where it was originally planned. Sweet was first asked to find land across from Fort Abraham Lincoln – then called Fort McKean, where the railroad was expected to cross the Missouri River at the mouth of the Little Heart River.

So, why the move northward?

Generally, it’s believed that squatters looking to cash in with land grabs forced Sweet to change his plans.

There are also accounts that the townsite was moved to avoid lowland flooding and a whole lot of mosquitos.

Camp Hancock was the first permanent establishment in the town that became Bismarck. It was mostly a supply depot got railroad construction. One of the buildings is still standing at the historic site.

On Tuesday, in our series celebrating the 150th anniversary of Bismarck, we’ll take a deep dive into the early days of the city.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

53-year-old Rolanda Touche
Woman who Bismarck police say hit police car and fled to see one year in prison
history of bismarck
Bismark 150th Anniversary Series: The Founding
The search for a missing Beulah teen continues into its ninth day.
Search continues for Beulah teen, searching for nine days
39-year-old Frederick Meyer
Colorado man charged with attempted murder in Bismarck Motor Motel assault case