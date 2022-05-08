Advertisement

UPDATE: Inmate located after escaping from custody at BIA Corrections Center

Samuel Wayne Marrick Jr. should be considered dangerous.
Samuel Merrick
Samuel Merrick(Benson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT
BENSON COUNTY, Minn- (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 05/08) Fort Totten Police have confirmed Samuel Merrick has been located.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

Benson County Sheriff’s Office posted saying inmate Samuel Wayne Merrick Jr. has escaped from custody at the BIA Corrections Center.

Merrick should be considered dangerous.

If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to please contact your local law enforcement or BIA Police in Fort Totten at (701) 766-4231

