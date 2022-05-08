Advertisement

Sargent County distracted driving crash injures two people

By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SARGENT COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says one driver was on ND Highway 13 escorting a tractor to rural Stirum.

The driver had her hazards on at a slow speed behind the tractor.

The report says another driver approached the first driver, and failed to recognize the slow speed and rear-ended them at highway speed.

The second driver’s vehicle left the roadway, overturned, and came to a rest in the ditch on its side.

They were able to get themselves out before the vehicle filled with water.

The first driver’s vehicle stayed in the roadway.

Both were taken to the Oakes Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The second driver was cited for failure to maintain control--distracted driving.

The crash is still under investigation by NDHP.

