Inmate escapes from custody in Fort Totten

Samuel Wayne Merrick Jr.
Samuel Wayne Merrick Jr.(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT TOTTEN, N.D. - Authorities are alerting the public of an escaped inmate in Benson County.

According to the Benson County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Wayne Merrick Jr. escaped from custody at the BIA Corrections Center in Fort Totten.

The sheriff’s office said Merrick should be considered dangerous and if his whereabouts are known, please contact your local law enforcement or BIA Police in Fort Totten at (701) 766-4231.

