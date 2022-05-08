Flasher Public School students learn safety lessons from law enforcement, first responders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday, a roll-over simulation showed kids at Flasher Public School what can happen in a car accident. It’s part of a demonstration by law enforcement, Vision Zero, Sanford AirMed, and Flasher Fire Department and Ambulance. They’re teaching kids about their roles in the community and hope to encourage them to make responsible choices.

“It’s critical decision-making skills. Handling stressful situations, and peer pressure, and effectively communicating,” said Morton County Sheriff’s Office and SRO Deputy David Tomlinson.

Among other things, students learned about the role of first-responders, K-9 searches, and traffic stops.

“Like what questions are going to be asked by the officer, what they need to have on them, basically what it entails if you get pulled over,” said Deputy Tomlinson.

The kids responded positively.

“They can see there’s a lot out there, a lot of resources out there that can help people on an everyday basis,” said Deputy Tomlinson.

Organizers say they hope to bring the hands-on education and Vision Zero initiative into other schools in the county.

Flasher is the first school in Morton County to become a “Vision Zero School” where students leaders advocate for traffic safety. The mission is to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries caused by motor vehicle crashes.

