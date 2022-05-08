Advertisement

Bottineau Winter Park asks skiers for donations for new T-Bar

T-bar replacement project
T-bar replacement project
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – While many of us are planning our summer activities, Bottineau Winter Park is already thinking about the 2022-2023 winter season.

The winter park is looking to replace their T-Bar machine.

The existing T-Bar is more than 40 years old.

Replacing the machine would mean shorter lift lines, less maintenance, and improve overall guest experience.

The project will cost around $625,000.

The winter park is a non-profit organization, and they are collecting donations to go towards replacing the structure.

“A lot of people grew up here skiing at the winter park and remember riding on the old T-bar and now their kids or their grandkids might be interested in skiing, so they want it there for the next generation so, it’s about giving back from one generation to the next,” said Dan Fett, President on the Bottineau Winter Park Board.

This summer, the park will start to take down the existing T-bar and start working on the foundation.

If you are interested in donating, you can visit their Facebook page or website. 

