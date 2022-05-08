Abortion rights activists protest outside Fargo City Hall
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 50 activists are protesting outside Fargo City Hall after a leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Many of the activists were seen holding signs showing support for abortion rights and women’s reproductive rights.
