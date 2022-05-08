Advertisement

Abortion rights activists protest outside Fargo City Hall

Abortion rights activists protesting outside Fargo City Hall
Abortion rights activists protesting outside Fargo City Hall(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 50 activists are protesting outside Fargo City Hall after a leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Many of the activists were seen holding signs showing support for abortion rights and women’s reproductive rights.

Stay tuned to Valley News Live at 10 as we hear from these activists.

