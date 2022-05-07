Thousands attend Williston’s Band Day Parade

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It was a warm, sunny day in Williston as the city held the annual band day parade.

Thousands filled the sidewalks and boulevards as bands from Williston, Minot, and other towns performed down 2nd Avenue West. Leading the way were Lowell and Carol Jean Sandvik, who were named parade marshals. They have attended the parade for more than 60 years.

“I think it shows a great appreciation to Mr. Virgil Severson and all the directors in the past that have started this and the ones who will continue in the future to show the great music that’s in this city and the area,” said Carol Jean Sandvik.

Eleven school bands marched in this year’s parade. They were led by the Kansas City Chiefs Rumble Drumline.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.