Advertisement

Thousands attend Williston’s Band Day Parade

Williston Band Day parade
Williston Band Day parade(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It was a warm, sunny day in Williston as the city held the annual band day parade.

Thousands filled the sidewalks and boulevards as bands from Williston, Minot, and other towns performed down 2nd Avenue West. Leading the way were Lowell and Carol Jean Sandvik, who were named parade marshals. They have attended the parade for more than 60 years.

“I think it shows a great appreciation to Mr. Virgil Severson and all the directors in the past that have started this and the ones who will continue in the future to show the great music that’s in this city and the area,” said Carol Jean Sandvik.

Eleven school bands marched in this year’s parade. They were led by the Kansas City Chiefs Rumble Drumline.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Incident at at Bismarck Motor Motel
BPD responds to assault call at Bismarck Motor Motel
burgum minot check in
Governor roundtable discussion in Minot highlights development
fire department tour
Minot Fire Department demonstrating its equipment for budget season
rising deisel prices
Rising diesel prices put a strain on local farmers