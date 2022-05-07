Advertisement

ND Highway Patrol celebrates K9 Boudreaux’s retirement

The patrol posted on social media Friday that K9 Boudreaux was retiring, after nine years of serving the people of North Dakota.
The patrol posted on social media Friday that K9 Boudreaux was retiring, after nine years of serving the people of North Dakota.(North Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the four-legged officers with the North Dakota Highway Patrol is calling it a career.

The patrol posted on social media Friday that K9 Boudreaux was retiring, after nine years of serving the people of North Dakota.

The department said he and Trooper Mayer located 20 individuals, and he’s been called out more than 200 times.

The patrol said K9 Boudreaux’s longest apprehension trail was 2.25 miles, and his oldest confirmed trail was seven days.

The department celebrated Friday with a cake, courtesy of Gourmet Doggy Diner.

All of us at Your News Leader congratulate this goodest boy on his retirement!

