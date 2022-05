RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. – Motorists found highway 20 near Webster, ND, partially submerged in water Friday, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Photos shared on social media Friday showed trucks driving through water on the north-south highway.

The department is advising motorists to use extreme caution near water.

