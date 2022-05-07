Advertisement

Guns and Grace teaches women how to handle firearms

By Sara Berlinger
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Firearms training can sometimes be overwhelming, and many novices may not know where to start.

Guns and Grace is trying to change that for women across North Dakota.

Jeri Dukart hasn’t always been this comfortable with a firearm.

She trains regularly with a group called Guns and Grace, which helps North Dakota women learn how to shoot safely.

Dukart says she wanted to practice the skill for self-protection.

“Learning how to draw it and use it and be knowledgeable on how to use your pistol and your firearm safely,” said Jeri Dukart, Gladstone.

Alanna Tomjack is the owner of Guns and Grace. She says the group’s mission is to help women overcome their fear of firearms.

“It’s women teaching women, and everybody learns at a different rate,” said Alanna Tomjack, Guns and Grace owner.

Tomjack says classes start soon in Belfield, Zap, and McKenzie County and they welcome women of all ages.

She says she’s even had clients into their sixties and seventies.

“Every year for years now we pray for the women that come, because you can’t have the guns without the grace part of it,” said Tomjack.

So, no matter your experience, all are welcome.

Guns and Grace will have opportunities to shoot at Belfield Sportsman’s Club, Zap Sportsman’s Club, and McKenzie County Sportsman’s Club.

For more information, you can contact Alanna at 701-690-9149 or visit gunsandgrace.org.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

burgum minot check in
Governor roundtable discussion in Minot highlights development
fire department tour
Minot Fire Department demonstrating its equipment for budget season
rising deisel prices
Rising diesel prices put a strain on local farmers
Flood protection
Flood protection