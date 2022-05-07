Governor roundtable discussion in Minot highlights development

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, continued his visit to the Magic City Friday with a roundtable discussion at Minot High Central Campus to meet with community and business leaders from many walks of life.

More than fifty people had a seat at the table from the military, to Trinity Health, to the Downtown Association, and more.

“The collaborative kind of nature and discussions, I think it’s kind of a launching pad for us to move forward on some key initiatives for the community. Some of the comments that were made, we talked about some of the successes we had when we collaborate and work together,” said Brekka Kramer, Minot Chamber EDC.

Discussions centered on the strength of the community and the local economy.

“Really supporting Minot to become a vibrant community that the students that were here in the stands today will want to stay, and raise their own families, and on top of that attract a workforce that we really need in this city,” said Kevin Black, Credence Energy Services.

Multiple classes from Minot Public Schools watched the talk from the bleachers to learn about their government. Student representatives raised concerns about activities for younger people in the state.

“We’ve got to build communities and activities whether it’s outdoors, whether it’s recreation, whether it’s education, whether it’s skill building, whether it’s technical skills. Create opportunities where they can see a future for themselves, their families, and their friends here in North Dakota, and that’s happening here in Minot,” said Burgum.

The visit is part of a move from the governor to highlight community development efforts and progress with the Main Street initiative.

This was just one stop for the governor’s Main Street Initiative team as they continue their trip across the state.

