Advertisement

Governor roundtable discussion in Minot highlights development

The visit is part of a move from the governor to highlight community development efforts and...
The visit is part of a move from the governor to highlight community development efforts and progress with the Main Street initiative.(none)
By John Salling
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, continued his visit to the Magic City Friday with a roundtable discussion at Minot High Central Campus to meet with community and business leaders from many walks of life.

More than fifty people had a seat at the table from the military, to Trinity Health, to the Downtown Association, and more.

“The collaborative kind of nature and discussions, I think it’s kind of a launching pad for us to move forward on some key initiatives for the community. Some of the comments that were made, we talked about some of the successes we had when we collaborate and work together,” said Brekka Kramer, Minot Chamber EDC.

Discussions centered on the strength of the community and the local economy.

“Really supporting Minot to become a vibrant community that the students that were here in the stands today will want to stay, and raise their own families, and on top of that attract a workforce that we really need in this city,” said Kevin Black, Credence Energy Services.

Multiple classes from Minot Public Schools watched the talk from the bleachers to learn about their government. Student representatives raised concerns about activities for younger people in the state.

“We’ve got to build communities and activities whether it’s outdoors, whether it’s recreation, whether it’s education, whether it’s skill building, whether it’s technical skills. Create opportunities where they can see a future for themselves, their families, and their friends here in North Dakota, and that’s happening here in Minot,” said Burgum.

The visit is part of a move from the governor to highlight community development efforts and progress with the Main Street initiative.

This was just one stop for the governor’s Main Street Initiative team as they continue their trip across the state.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Photos shared on social media Friday showed trucks driving through water on the north-south...
Highway near Devils Lake under water amid spring flooding
State and City of Minot leaders celebrate the completion of MI-1 Flood Protection
BSC nursing and Spanish departments work together to provide hands-on training to students
North Dakota's Tax Office
ND taxable sales increase by 9.2% from 2020 to 2021