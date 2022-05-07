Advertisement

Daily land, water searches continue in New Town area for Charles Bearstail

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Various organizations on the Fort Berthold Reservation are continuing daily searches—on land and on water—for a kayaker missing since April 24.

Investigators said 64-year-old Charles Bearstail went out on Lake Sakakawea, and has not been seen since.

He is described as 5′10″, 190 lbs., with a slender build, brown eyes, and short silver hair.

Authorities leading the search are advising boaters to report any items they may find on the water that would aid in the search.

The Bearstail family is thankful to law enforcement and the public for their efforts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call (701) 627-3617, or your local law enforcement.

