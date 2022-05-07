Advertisement

BPD responds to assault call at Bismarck Motor Motel

By Joel Crane
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say they responded to an incident at the Bismarck Motor Motel at 2301 E Main Ave. on Saturday around 4:45 p.m.

Sergeant Scott Betz says two individuals were assaulted. Both have been taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

It’s unclear if weapons were involved. The person believed responsible has been detained.

This is a developing story. Check back with Your News Leader for updates.

