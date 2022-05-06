Williston High School Band prepares for Band Day parade

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - This Saturday is Williston’s annual Band Day parade, celebrating the arts with music from many local school bands.

These band members from Williston High School are joining generations of musicians who have played in the annual Band Day Parade.

“It’s a great tradition and it’s something that I have been seen and heard and been there for most of my life,” said Kaz Slabodnik, a freshman who plays percussion.

This week, the entire band took to the streets performing the school song and Sweet Caroline. This is the first time since Homecoming they’ve marched.

“Sometimes it takes a bit to get back into the groove of things,” said Tanner Bercier, a senior who plays the euphonium and the trombone.

Within a few days, the band is refreshed, tuned, and ready to perform in front of the people of Williston.

“You kind of get blinders going and you kind of forget that all the other people are there staring at you, and you just get caught up in the music and I don’t really pay attention to the audience,” said Slabodnik.

Williston High School has several big events throughout the school year, but nothing compares to the scale and tradition of Band Day.

“I think this is something that just shows that the fine arts matter to Williston; that music matters to Williston, and as a band director and music teacher, that’s a huge deal,” said Eric Rooke, Band Director.

Just as they were inspired to play an active role in the parade, the musicians hope they get to do the same to the next generation.

“Seeing the little kids on the side of the road who are in awe of the bands who are playing go bye like I was when I was younger. Being able to be a part of it is a really cool experience to have,” said Bercier.

For some, this will be their first time as a part of the Williston High School Band, and others their last. Either way, they are all excited to add their names to the ever-growing legacy of Band Day.

The parade begins at noon Saturday, starting at 18th Street East up to 2nd Avenue West to Harmon Park.

Other events are planned throughout the day at Harmon Park, the Raymond Center, and the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds.

