Advertisement

Voting begins for June election

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger
North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The June election in North Dakota is 40 days away, and voting has begun.

The June election is often thought of as the primary election, but election officials in North Dakota say it’s just as important as the November elections. That’s because it’s the final opportunity to elect many local officials.

“On June 14th, that June election, that’s when elections are held for most cities in the state, and for many school boards. So, it’s really an election that’s closest to the people,” said North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

Military and overseas voters have been able to vote since Friday. North Dakota citizens have requested ballots in 20 different countries, including Thailand, Great Britain, and South Africa. Absentee ballots must be in the mail by June 13th to be counted.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

shooting
Shooting in Dickinson injures one
Forged in Fire winner
Forged in Fire winner
Baby chicks bring science to life
Baby chicks bring science to life
Governor Gianforte tours Sidney
Governor Gianforte tours Sidney
6pm Sportscast 05/05/22
6pm Sportscast 05/05/22