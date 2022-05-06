Voting begins for June election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The June election in North Dakota is 40 days away, and voting has begun.

The June election is often thought of as the primary election, but election officials in North Dakota say it’s just as important as the November elections. That’s because it’s the final opportunity to elect many local officials.

“On June 14th, that June election, that’s when elections are held for most cities in the state, and for many school boards. So, it’s really an election that’s closest to the people,” said North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

Military and overseas voters have been able to vote since Friday. North Dakota citizens have requested ballots in 20 different countries, including Thailand, Great Britain, and South Africa. Absentee ballots must be in the mail by June 13th to be counted.

