Underwood couple share story of remarkable roadside rescue, remind others of symptoms of stroke

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every second counts in an emergency, especially when you’re an hour away from the nearest hospital. An Underwood resident is sharing his story of a medical emergency and the miraculous response.

A drive near Underwood took a frightening turn for Joe and Sandra LaDuke.

“He’s a very good driver. But at that point he was not a very good driver,” said Underwood resident Sandra LaDuke.

Sandra convinced Joe to stop the car.

“You don’t think it will ever happen to you,” said Underwood Resident Joe LaDuke.

Sandra noticed weakness in Joe’s face and hand, but they were an hour’s drive from the hospital. She called 9-1-1.

Within minutes the ambulance and law enforcement were on the scene. They found Joe was having a stroke.

“A lot of it’s in their smile,” said Oliver Repnow, Underwood EMT/Firefighter.

On scene, all the pieces fell into place.

“I looked at him and said, the weather is perfect. Helicopter? And he said, ‘Yep, helicopter,” said Brianna Robinson, Underwood EMT, squad leader for Underwood Ambulance.

Not only was the weather perfect for the helicopter, but the Underwood first responders just happened to be in the right places at the right time.

“We didn’t think there was a whole lot that was lucky, but it was. It was a lucky day for us,” said Sandra LaDuke.

Rural EMS teams often face difficult circumstances when responding to calls.

“We’re an hour away from major hospitals,” said Robinson.

“It’s also harder for people to get away from their jobs to run with the volunteer service during the day,” said Repnow.

Yet, there’s something special about their response.

“When the people arrive, it’s friends and neighbors, it isn’t somebody from a hospital that you don’t even know. It’s people that you know that are coming to help you out,” said Joe LaDuke.

Today, Joe’s doing well with no long-term repercussions of the stroke. The LaDukes credit quick action by all involved. Joe hopes the next time he rides in a helicopter it will be for something a little more enjoyable.

Knowing the signs of stroke could save a life.

Doctors say to be on the lookout for balance problems, facial weakness, eye problems like blurriness and double vision, arm and leg weakness, and slurred speech. The LaDukes said they’re glad they didn’t hesitate to call 9-1-1.

