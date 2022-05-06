Traveling statue unveiled at Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women’s day event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Day as proclaimed by Governor Doug Burgum.

In observance of the day a sculpture was unveiled that has significance for those working to shine a light on missing and murdered indigenous women. The public art project will call attention to and help raise funds for local searches, it was inspired after a local woman who went missing.

“It just sort of hit home that this, this is something that’s local that we really need to call attention to that we need to address,” said Dr. Cheryl Kary, Executive Director of Sacred Pipe Resource Center.

The traveling sculpture will be displayed in local businesses. It also serves fundraising purposes, and the money will provide aid to volunteer efforts as they search for missing women.

The statue is red, the color of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement, and features a heart in the middle which will hold photos or fliers of missing women. This will allow the public to see the faces of the women who are missing.

