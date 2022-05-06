State and City of Minot leaders celebrate the completion of MI-1 Flood Protection

MINOT, N.D. – Friday was a landmark day for the Minot area, as phase one of the Souris River Flood Protection Project is complete. State and city leaders joined together to mark the occasion and celebrate the resiliency of the community.

After years of design, financing, and construction, phase MI-1 is done. It marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another, in the history of Minot and the surrounding areas.

“On June 22, it will be 11 years since the warning sirens were sounding and when they first came on, I’m not sure anybody anticipated that it was going to be this kind of historic, but it affected not just Minot but rural areas of Ward, Burke, and Renville,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

The $45 million phase includes flood walls, levees, and a pump station located on the west side of Broadway near 4th Avenue NW.

This phase took more than three years to complete and marks the third-largest phase completed through the overall Souris River Basin Flood Protection.

“The important point is that because we broke it into phases, we are working way ahead of where we would have been if we tried to do it all at once. We now have authorization funding work on the way or soon to be on the way through the first five phases, but we have to finish out the remaining phases,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

While there still is more work to be done, the Magic City community is more protected from future flooding than it has ever been.

“We coined the phrase, ‘Resilient together’, on the ten year anniversary and if we take a look across the street and across into our neighborhoods and down Fourth Avenue to my house, there has been a tremendous amount of resiliency within this community,” said Mayor Shaun Sipma of Minot.

The overall flood protection project for the region will take at least 20 more years, but the Souris River Joint Board is hoping to secure more funding from state lawmakers in the upcoming session to speed up the process.

This comes as the Mouse River Flood Protection Project announced they are beginning work on phases MI-6 and MI-7 that take place in downtown Minot and the Roosevelt Park area.

