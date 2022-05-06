Advertisement

Special guest attends Wachter pep rally

Weston Dressler
Weston Dressler(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wachter Middle School hosted a pep rally Friday for the first time in a long time, and students heard from a local star.

Weston Dressler was a standout athlete at Wachter, Bismarck High School and the University of North Dakota, before he went on to play in the Canadian Football League for eleven seasons.

Dressler is considered undersized for a professional football player. He delivered a speech reminding students to believe in themselves.

“It’s just great to come back here and see the school again. It brings back so many memories. It’s not often you get to into your old middle school from 20+ years ago. Seeing the kids, seeing the excitement, and just enjoying the day with them,” said Dressler.

Students also played games, did the wave and presented awards to teachers. It was the first all-school pep rally in two years at Wachter.

