Shriners’ circus returns to Minot after two years

MINOT, N.D. - After two years of COVID cancellations the Shriners circus makes a return to Minot.

The Shriners circus makes a return this year. They’ve already kicked things off at 10 this morning and set a record for their largest opening show yet. 45 buses of students showed up to watch the animals and acts.

“Our primary philanthropy is the Shriners hospital and the Shriners burn units. Nearest one is Minneapolis, Minnesota and they handle surgeries such as orthopedic surgeries, cleft-palets, and burn therapy for children,” said John Young, Circus Director.

Their shows started Thursday and run through the Saturday.

